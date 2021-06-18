Conservative activists heckle Pence at conference in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some attendees at a conference in Florida for conservative activists heckled former Vice President Mike Pence during a speech. Several attendees shouted, “Traitor!” as Pence spoke Friday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando. Pence ignored the shouts and plowed through his address. Many supporters of former President Donald Trump have been angry with Pence after the former vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. During the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, some angry protesters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”