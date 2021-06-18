China pledges harsh penalties ahead of party anniversary

BEIJING (AP) — China is pledging to harshly punish anyone responsible for major industrial accidents or outbreaks of violence in coming days as the ruling Communist Party prepares lavish celebrations for its centenary on July 1. Vice Premier Liu He has ordered safety checks be carried out to forestall such incidents. That follows the deaths of at least 25 people in a gas explosion on Sunday at a market in a central city and of 13 people in a flood in an iron mine in a northern province on June 10. Authorities have detained 13 people in the mine flood while an investigation into the market blast is ongoing.