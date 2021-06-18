Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery gets $3 million expansion grant

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) — The Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King can now be expanded.

It's all thanks to over $3 million awarded to the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, according to Governor Tony Evers.

“Like all Wisconsinites, I am grateful for the service and sacrifice of our servicemembers,” Gov. Evers said. “As a state, we work diligently to ensure that veterans have access to benefits and services from the time they leave service to the moment they are laid to rest. Providing an honorable and dignified resting place for our veterans and the family members who supported them is the least we can do for our nation’s heroes.”

This grants allows for a number of updates: the construction of 428 pre-placed crypts, a flag assembly area, a committal service shelter, irrigation, and supporting infrastructure at the cemetery.

King is the state's first veteran's cemetery, opening in 1888 for the burial of a Civil War veteran. Since then, more than 8,000 veterans and their dependents have been buried there.