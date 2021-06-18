Celebration in Harrison filled with pride

HARRISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- "To have a Central Wisconsin Pride has been a long, long process," Tom Zatloukal said.

Now, it's a reality.

Last year, after previous attempts fell short, Central Wisconsin Pride was set to host its first event in downtown Wausau.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened. Now, as some restrictions have since been lifted, "We're ready to go," Zatloukal said.

Volunteers were helping get ready for the weekend's festivities Friday afternoon, at a campground right on the Eau Claire River in Harrison.

As one person coming in from Oshkosh describes it, it's a weekend to celebrate.

"It's so much the being in an environment with people who are all so diverse but all looking for the same thing, looking for acceptance and love and it's not meant to be bad in any way," Kailyn Kobetic said.

Zatloukal adds for some attending this weekend, it's about connecting with old friends.

"This is an incredible release. We're all so happy. It's like seeing your whole family, it's a family reunion," Zatloukal said.

For others, it's an opportunity to see new faces as more normalcy comes into their lives.

"After Covid and everything, getting out and meeting new people," Kobetic said.

That's what Zatloukal wants anyone that attends to get out of their experience, saying Pride Month is not just for the LGBTQ+ community.

"The whole idea of Pride is the fact that we're proud of who we are. Everybody should be proud of who you are. We all should be able to live our lives as long as we don't adversely affect others," Zatloukal said.

The weekend's festivities kicked off Friday night with a pageant. Zatloukal expects Saturday to be much more lively.