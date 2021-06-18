Carpenter won’t put restrictions on VeeKay after bike fall

Ed Carpenter isn’t comfortable as a team owner putting too many restrictions on his drivers — not even a breakout young star thick in the championship race. So Carpenter wasn’t angry when 20-year-old title contender Rinus VeeKay called to tell the boss he’d fallen off his bike on a training ride and broken his collarbone. VeeKay will miss Sunday’s race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. He’s fifth in the championship race and confident he’ll be back in the car in two weeks at Mid-Ohio in IndyCar’s next race.