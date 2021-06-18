Biden promotes milestone of 300M vaccine shots in 150 days

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is marking another milestone in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Biden announced Friday that 300 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office. Biden is crediting scientists, companies, the American people and his whole-of-government effort. The president noted that 65% of adults have received at least one shot, setting the stage for most Americans to have a relatively normal summer as businesses reopen and employers hire. Despite that achievement, Biden is in danger of failing to meet his target of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July Fourth.