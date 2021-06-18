Area farmer becomes viral sensation after Bucks game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area farmer is now a viral sensation after Thursday night's Bucks win.

Tony Schultz, Farmer and Chef at Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, said that he was just having a fun time at the game with his friends.

He got on the jumbotron once, then said that if the camera came back later, he'd try another way to get on the big screen.

And it certainly worked.

The video was even shared by the bucks on social media.

Tony's already looking forward what's next.

"I'm really excited for game 7 which we're going to take in Brooklyn, which is going to catapult us through the Eastern Conference finals and into the NBA finals. GO BUCKS! YEAH! GO BUCKS!" said Schultz.