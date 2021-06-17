Why are Olympics going on despite public, medical warnings?

TOKYO (AP) — Public sentiment in Japan has been generally opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics partly based on fears the coronavirus will spike as almost 100,000 people enter for both events. The Japanese medical community is largely against it. The government’s main medical adviser has said it’s “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during a pandemic. So far, only 5% of Japanese are fully vaccinated. But the games are still going forward and are set open in five weeks. This is largely because billions of dollars ride on it. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga believes that just holding the games will be seen as a success and give him political advantage.