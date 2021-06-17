Warm with storms today, cooler for the weekend

We are about due for some rainfall and there is a chance of showers and storms today. Otherwise, most locations will have to wait until Sunday for a shot at some heavier precipitation. Temps will also be turning cooler into the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with a couple periods of showers and thunderstorms likely.

High: 86 Wind: SW 10-18

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms diminishing. Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 63 Wind: West-Northwest around 5

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and less humid

High: 84 Wind: West 10-20

A trough of low pressure is moving in from the west for today and this will bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be some spotty activity during the morning through mid-afternoon and then a higher chance of more widespread activity during the late afternoon and early evening. The highest threat of strong storms with hail and high wind will be south of Stevens point later in the day. The lowest chance of precipitation today will be in the Northwoods. It will be more humid with highs in the 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 18 mph.

Thunderstorm activity will wind down tonight and then Friday is looking fairly dry with partly cloudy skies and less humid conditions. Skies should be partly cloudy. There is another threat of spotty showers or a thunderstorm Friday night into Saturday morning, then most of Saturday is looking good with mostly sunny skies developing and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will be in the 70s again on Sunday but the weather will not be as nice. A low pressure system moving in from the west will bring increasing clouds and a chance of rain and isolated storms. The highest chance of the wet weather will be in the afternoon and evening, so if you wanted to get outdoors for Father's Day, the morning would be the best bet.

Early next week will be quite cool for this time of year. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s to around 70.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 16th, Grass Pollen 8 (moderate)

Have an fine Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1882 - A tornado traveled more than 200 miles across the state of Iowa killing 130 persons. The tornado touched down about ninety miles west of Grinnell, and struck the town and college around sunset, killing sixty persons, and causing more than half a million dollars damage. Traveling at nearly 60 mph, the tornado hit Mount Pleasant about 11 PM causing another half a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)