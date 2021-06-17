Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WAUPACA AND

OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES…

At 536 PM CDT, a small cluster of strong thunderstorm was located

near New London, or 16 miles east of Waupaca, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Appleton, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly, Black Creek,

Fremont, Oneida, Greenville and Combined Locks.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 41 between mile markers 137 and 154.

U.S. Highway 10 between mile markers 258 and 269.

Wisconsin Highway 441 between mile markers 8 and 10.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.