Special Weather Statement issued June 17 at 9:40PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Spencer to 6 miles west of Mosinee to 10 miles

northeast of Amherst to near Oshkosh. Movement was east at 45 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Rapids, Shawano, Waupaca, Marshfield and Menasha.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.