Significant Weather Advisory until THU 10:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN WOOD…BROWN…

PORTAGE…SOUTHERN MARATHON…CALUMET…WINNEBAGO…EASTERN

WAUSHARA…WAUPACA…OUTAGAMIE…SHAWANO AND MANITOWOC COUNTIES UNTIL

1045 PM CDT…

At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Spencer to 6 miles west of Mosinee to 10 miles

northeast of Amherst to near Oshkosh. Movement was east at 45 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Rapids, Shawano, Waupaca, Marshfield and Menasha.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for;

central Wisconsin.