Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:09PM CDT until June 17 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:09PM CDT until June 17 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shortville, or
8 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving east at 50 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Clark and east central Jackson Counties, including the
following locations… Ballard Road And Pray Avenue and Nevins.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.