Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 8:02PM CDT until June 17 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 801 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Colby, or 16

miles south of Medford, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Wausau around 835 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Edgar,

Milan, Colby, Cherokee, Unity, Stratford, March Rapids, Marathon

City, Poniatowski and Rib Falls.

This severe thunderstorm replaces the warning already in effect for

Marathon County.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.