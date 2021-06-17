Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:24PM CDT until June 17 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Clark County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 724 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwood, or

10 miles north of Neillsville, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Loyal around 740 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Highway

73 And 98, Atwood, Tioga, Christie, Highway 10 And Bald Peak Road,

Lynn and Longwood.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.