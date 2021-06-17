Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:24PM CDT until June 17 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:24PM CDT until June 17 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Loyal, or 13
miles northeast of Neillsville, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Marshfield, Spencer, Stratford, Hewitt, Sherry, Auburndale, Vesper,
Unity, Arpin and Milladore.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.