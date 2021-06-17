Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:09PM CDT until June 17 at 8:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Wood County in central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 815 PM CDT.

* At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenwood, or

11 miles north of Neillsville, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Spencer and Marshfield.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.