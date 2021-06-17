Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:07PM CDT until June 17 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 7:07PM CDT until June 17 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Greenwood to near Augusta, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Greenwood around 710 PM CDT.
Loyal around 745 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County
K And Capital Road, Chili, Hog Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98,
Highway 10 And 12 and Tioga.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.