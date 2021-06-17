Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 11:56PM CDT until June 18 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 11:56PM CDT until June 18 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…
Southeastern Adams County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 1230 AM CDT.
* At 1156 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mauston,
moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Mauston around 1200 AM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County
Roads B And P, Dells Timberland Campground, County Roads B And K,
Johnson Hill, Lyndon Station, Stand Rock Campground and Big Spring.
This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 65 and 86.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.