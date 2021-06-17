Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 17 at 11:56PM CDT until June 18 at 12:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Adams County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 1230 AM CDT.

* At 1156 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mauston,

moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Mauston around 1200 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County

Roads B And P, Dells Timberland Campground, County Roads B And K,

Johnson Hill, Lyndon Station, Stand Rock Campground and Big Spring.

This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 65 and 86.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.