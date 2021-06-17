Severe Outbreak Expected Thursday Evening

A cold front pushing into the warm and humid air in place will likely generate areas of strong to severe storms in our region Thursday evening. Some could produce rather large hail, damaging wind, and torrential rainfall. In isolated brief tornado or two can’t be ruled out. The worst of the storms should push out of the viewing area by 10 to 11 p.m. Please stay alert for changing and threatening conditions and be prepared to move to a sturdy shelter should a warning get issued for your area. Monitor News 9 throughout the evening for updates.

Later Thursday night skies could turn partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s. The wind will become west to northwest around 5 mph. Friday should be partly cloudy, warm, breezy, and not as humid. A secondary cold front will push through our area late Friday afternoon and evening and may spark some scattered brief showers and thunderstorms. Highs should climb into the mid 80s before that front gets here with west winds of 10-20 mph.

Cooler air will slide in for Saturday. Lows will be in the low 50s and despite quite a bit of sunshine, the highs should stay in the mid 70s. Overall, it will be a great day for spending outdoors.

Father’s Day (and the first day of astronomical summer on Sunday) will likely bring plenty of clouds and wet conditions, especially from midday on. This is courtesy of a potent low pressure system sliding across the Northern Plains toward Minnesota. It is possible that we could pick up a good inch of rain. There is also some potential of severe weather if we warm up enough. That is still unclear so monitor News 9 for updates. At this point, we are calling for lows around 51 and highs in the mid 70s.

Some unseasonably cool air will sweep in early next week on the back side of that low pressure system. Highs may stay in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday! It will be windy on Monday and not as blustery for Tuesday. There might be some sprinkles or isolated light showers in that cold air Monday, but Tuesday should bring quite a bit of sunshine.

Temperatures should gradually warm up after that with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and around 81 degrees next Thursday. We might catch a few showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Pollen Report from Thursday morning: Grass moderate - 17

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 17-June 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1965 - Holly, CO, was deluged with 11.08 inches of rain to establish a state 24 hour rainfall record. (The Weather Channel)

1989 - Unseasonably cool air, responsible for 37 record lows in the central U.S. on the 15th and 16th, including a low of 33 degrees at Valentine NE on the 15th, overspread the eastern U.S. ending a three day siege of severe weather. (The National Weather Summary)