N. Ireland Unionist leader ousted amid turmoil in party

LONDON (AP) — The leader of the senior party in Northern Ireland’s government has resigned after colleagues revolted over a deal to appoint new leaders to the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration. Edwin Poots announced he was quitting as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party following a meeting of senior party officials. Poots said he would stay in the post until a new leader was elected. The statement came hours after Poots nominated DUP legislator Paul Givan to be Northern Ireland’s new first minister. Michelle O’Neill of Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein was reappointed deputy first minister. The appointments appeared to resolve a crisis that had threatened to sink Northern Ireland’s power-sharing administration, but infuriated many in Poots’ party.