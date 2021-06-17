Militants kill soldier near airport in southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says suspected militants have opened fire on troops at a security post near an airport in the country’s southwest, killing a soldier before fleeing the scene. An army statement says Thursday’s attack happened in the Turbat district in Baluchistan province. It says security forces launched a search to trace and arrest the attackers. No group immediately claimed responsibility but previous such attacks have been blamed on small separatist groups that have been carrying out a long-running insurgency demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in Baluchistan.