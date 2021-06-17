Japan considering Myanmar goalie’s asylum request

TOKYO (AP) — A member of Myanmar’s national soccer team who played a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Japan has refused to return home and is seeking asylum, a request the government is considering taking into account unrest in his country following a coup. The substitute goalkeeper was scheduled to fly home from Kansai International Airport late Wednesday but failed to join the rest of the team. He expressed wish to seek refuge in Japan, and, through an interpreter, said that by returning to Myanmar, he would risk his life. During the May 28 match against Japan, he raised a three-finger salute, a symbol of the anti-coup resistance movement in Myanmar, with a message “we need justice” written on his fingers.