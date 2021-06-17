Jade Henschel joined the News 9 team in May 2021. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay in May 2021 with a double major in Communication (Journalism and Mass Media emphases) and Business Administration. A Wisconsin girl through and through, Jade is excited to tell the stories of her home state!

She was a news writer and editor at WLUK FOX 11 News in Green Bay during her junior year and a college associate at Fox News her senior year. Jade was also a writer and editor for the UWGB Communication Department’s website, The COMM Voice, during her senior year.

Her love for the broadcast media industry started at a young age, and she feels extremely blessed to have her dream job of being a reporter right out of college.

When she’s not covering a story, she can be found spending time with friends and family.

Have a story idea or want to say hi? Email her at jhenschel@waow.com or reach out on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter!