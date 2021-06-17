Isak Dinesen

Isak joined the News 9 team in April 2021 as a news reporter/multimedia journalist.

He graduated in May 2020 from North Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and a minor in Sports Communication from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Isak was born in Minnesota and went to school in North Dakota, so the Upper Midwest’s twists and turns in the weather are not too much of a culture shock for him.

In college, he primarily covered sports, but helped a lot with the news and production sides as well at NDSU’s student-run broadcast club. He had the privilege to cover two Division 1 FCS national championship games in Frisco, Texas for the NDSU football team and two conference tournament championships for the NDSU men’s basketball team.

Before starting at News 9, Isak spent nearly two years working as a production assistant at WDAY-TV in Fargo, N.D. He played a hand in an Emmy-winning broadcast, coverage of a presidential election, and dozens of high school state tournament games broadcasted statewide.

Isak is excited to learn more about this area, meet as many people as possible, and uncover more interesting stories. Feel free to send him an email at idinesen@waow.com for any feedback, story ideas, or questions.