House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House has passed legislation to repeal the 2002 authorization for use of military force in Iraq. Supporters say the repeal is necessary for Congress to reassert its constitutional duty to weigh in on matters of war. Detractors worry that it would embolden militia or terror groups operating in the region. President Joe Biden supports repealing the war powers. The White House says no ongoing military activities rely solely upon the 2002 authorization and it is committed to working with Congress to craft a more narrow authorization that ensures Americans will be protected from terrorist threats.