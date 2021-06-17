Highlights of Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee has finished its work on the state’s next two-year spending plan, paving the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it later this month. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee took its final votes on the budget Thursday. Bolstered by rosier revenue projections, Republicans inserted $3.3 billion in income and local school property tax cuts into the spending plan. The state would backfill the school’s lost revenue with state aid, ensuring the state spends enough to guarantee $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus aid for its schools.