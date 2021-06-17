High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has unanimously sided with a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples as foster parents. The justices say the city of Philadelphia wrongly limited its relationship with the group as a result of the agency’s policy. It’s a court victory for the group Catholic Social Services, which is is affiliated with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Chief Justice John Robert says Philadelphia’s stand “cannot survive strict scrutiny, and violates the First Amendment.” Catholic Social Services has said that its beliefs prevent it from certifying same-sex couples as foster parents.