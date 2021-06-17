Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with a love of flashy plaid suits on the TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” has died. Bonner’s daughter says he died Wednesday at home from complications of Lewy body dementia. He had been diagnosed about three years ago with the disease that leads to worsening mental and physical complications. “WKRP in Cincinnati” aired from 1978-1982 and was set in a struggling Ohio radio station. Bonner played ad salesman Herb Tarlek, with his co-stars including Gary Sandy, Loni Anderson and Tim Reid. Anderson said she was “heartbroken” by Frank Bonner’s death. The actor was 79.