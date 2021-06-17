Democrats re-introduce bill to raise Wisconsin’s minimum wage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democrats in Wisconsin's legislature re-introduced a plan Thursday to raise the state's minimum wage.

Madison Senator Melissa Agard, and Madison Representative Lisa Subeck are leading the charge. The 'Raise the Wage' bill would increase Wisconsin's current minimum wage of $7.25 to $15 an hour.

The raise would be the state's first in more than a decade.

“I think anyone would agree that no Wisconsinite working 40 hours a week should be living in poverty. Wisconsin workers and their families deserve comprehensive reform at the state level that puts working people first and gives them their fair share," Sen Agard said.

“No one who works hard every day should have to be poor. All working people deserve the dignity that comes from knowing you can put a roof over your head, feed your family, and plan for your future," said Rep. Subeck.

Madison Representative Melissa Sargent re-introduced similar legislation in 2020.