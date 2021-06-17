Back home: Biden has daunting to-do list after European tour

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing a formidable to-do list now that he’s back from his eight-day trip to Europe. He faces pressing legislative challenges, foreign policy follow-up and the need to steer the country’s reopening as the coronavirus threat recedes. The president’s three-country overseas tour was meant to showcase the U.S.’s return to global leadership, but the tough work of securing other planks of his agenda is at a critical juncture. From voting rights and immigration reform to massive legislation on jobs and infrastructure, Biden is trying to get as much done as possible in Congress before the start of its August recess.