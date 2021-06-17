Aspirus vaccinates several people at Concerts on the Square in Wausau

Wausau (WAOW) -- Aspirus Health vaccinated five people against COVID-19 during an on-site vaccination clinic at Concerts on the Square in Wausau Wednesday.

Aspirus says it plans to hold the vaccine clinics at the rest of the Concert on the Square series in Wausau this season.

“I was planning to do it and I thought now was a good time,” said Dee Hanz, a local resident attending the concert who received the vaccine. “I thought I was being a bit selfish by not doing and this was a great opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Aspirus Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic.

“Aspirus Health wants the public to have easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine and to medical professionals that can properly inform anyone with questions about the vaccine," says Aspirus Regional Communications and Community Engagement Lead Andrew Krauss. “As a leader in health care, Aspirus Health can provide both to our community.”

The Concert on the Square series runs every Wednesday until Aug. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.