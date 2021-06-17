3 Honolulu police officers charged in killing of 16-year-old

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu prosecutors say a police officer has been charged with murder and two others have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. The charges come after a grand jury last week declined to indict the officers in the shooting. All three officers face life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted. Police said the teen was driving a stolen car linked to an armed robbery, burglary, purse snatching and car theft and led officers on a chase before the shooting. Prosecutors say one officer fired 10 rounds into the rear window “without provocation.”