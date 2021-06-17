2 killed in shooting in western German town

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two people have been killed in a shooting in western Germany. The suspected perpetrator was arrested a few hours later. The incident took place on Thursday in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld. Officers found the body of a 48-year-old man, and a seriously wounded woman who died at the scene. A 52-year-old man who was suspected to be the perpetrator was arrested in nearby Lavelsloh about six hours after the shooting. Police said he fell during the arrest and was slightly injured.