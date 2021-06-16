Wisconsin Rapids police needs community help locating boy’s parents

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is looking for help identifying the parents of a lost boy.

According to a Facebook post, the young boy was found alone Wednesday morning at Hwy 54 and Baker Street. Police say the boy isn't able to tell them his name or his partents names.

Anyone with information on the boy or his parents should call the Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-421-8701. The department asks that people do not share his name or his parent's names on social media.