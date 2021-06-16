Wisconsin Assembly to vote on chokehold ban, policing bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is poised to send a package of police reform bills to Gov. Tony Evers, including a measure banning police use of chokeholds except in life-threatening situations or in self defense.

The proposal is among a dozen bipartisan policing bills up for approval on Wednesday that have broad support among the law enforcement community.

The Senate passed many of them last week, including the chokehold ban.

All of the measures grew out of an Assembly task force on policing and racial equity and have bipartisan support. They come a year after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.