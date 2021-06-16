Wausau Council votes to end COVID-19 emergency

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council voted 11-0 to end the city’s COVID-19 emergency.

“This basically removes the proclamation of a state of emergency and would remove limitations on public gatherings,” said City Attorney Anne Jacobson.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg said that means the council chambers can officially return to full capacity for future city meetings. Tuesday’s meeting was standing-room-only with few chairs available for those who were interested in the discussion over the “A Community for All” resolution, which was sent back to committee.

Additionally, Rosenberg will no longer be able to issue executive orders linked to COVID-19 that would later be ratified by the council.

According to Jacobson Wausau and Oshkosh were the only two cities remaining in the state that still had a COVID-19 related emergency in place. She discovered that on a recent conference call with other municipal attornies in the state, saying she asked if anyone else still had their state of emergency or similar proclamation in place. “They looked at me like I was from the planet Mars,” she said with a laugh.

Jacobson added that Oshkosh would also be voting to end their emergency on Tuesday.