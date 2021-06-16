Wausau area dog lover places in Westminster Dog Show

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A Wausau area woman is celebrating an overwhelming feat.

Melisa Grunewald-Ruppert and her dog Lovely just came home from the Westminster Dog show, with a big award in tow. Lovely, a Great Dane, which represents the Working Group of dogs, was awarded third place in Best in Show.

"Thank you to everyone who cheered us along the way. Heading home reading everyone’s messages had me in tears," Grunewald-Ruppert wrote. "To read all of the notes from our Dane community being proud to have us represent our beloved breed on the biggest dog show stage was overwhelming."