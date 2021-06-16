US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims

The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a new policy Wednesday that says immigration judges should no longer follow the rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum. He said President Joe Biden ordered his office and the Department of Homeland Security to draft rules addressing complex issues in immigration law about groups of people who should qualify for humanitarian protection. The move could make it easier for migrants, especially Central Americans, to win their cases in immigration court.