Strawberry season begins in Northcentral Wisconsin

NORTH CENTRAL, Wis. (WAOW)-- It's that time of year again, plump and juicy strawberries are now in season.

Many area berry farms are opening during the week and weekend for the season.

One area strawberry farmer says the hot weather has made planning the opening of his farm difficult.

But he says his fields should be ready in the next couple of days.

"They look very good. The size is good, we've had a lot more moisture to the north so our crop is kind of stabilized. We haven't started picking yet so our fruit is growing well, so I think we'll have a decent size and good volume," Owner of Engelberry Farm Mike Matushak said.

Matushak says when planning a strawberry picking trip it is important to call or check Facebook first to make sure they are open and have not been picked out for the day.