Stevens Point one step closer to creating a housing task force

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An official with the City of Stevens Point says that there is an issue with affordable housing in the city.

The Public Policy and General Government committee met on Monday.

They made a recommendation to the Common Council to form the task force.

If the council approves it, the mayor and other officials will work together to create the task force.

It will identify ways to improve current affordable housing by looking at ways to convert student rentals to owner-occupied or single-family rentals.

The task force would...

"Get a local group of a number of stakeholders together to identify ways we can reduce the barrier to developing more affordable housing throughout the community," said Ryan Kernosky, Director of Community Development at the City of Stevens Point.

They currently have a list of 18 groups that should be included as part of the task force.