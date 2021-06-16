Safety courses for kids: hunter, boater and ATV

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW) – An area sheriff’s office is teaming up with a school district to help kids learn more about staying safe in the outdoors.

Kids 12 and older can learn about hunter, boater and ATV safety in a series of classes in July, sponsored by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Rhinelander School District.

Officials say the classes not only can teach kids about safety, but also about reducing the chance for conflict with landowners while promoting responsible use of the environment.

The courses will be on the following days:

Hunter safety: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 19-22

Boater safety: 2-6 p.m. July 19 and 20

ATV safety: 2-6 p.m. July 21 and 22

Students must have a DNR customer ID number to register; they can get one by calling (888) 936-7463.

Cost is $10 per person for each class, and advance registration is required by clicking on the link here.

For more information, contact Mike Cheslock at (715) 365-9745 or cheslmik@rhinelander.k12.wi.us