Quilts from around the U.S. on display at Leigh Yawkey Woodsom Art Museum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Quilts from around the U.S. are lining the walls of the galleries at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

It's all a part of 'Handstitched Worlds: The Cartography of Quilts.'

The quilts are part of the collection from the American Folk Art Museum in New York City.

"We think that this exhibition will appeal to quilt makers and those interested in fiber arts and also because of the analogies and the relationship to history and ties to even more recent events," said Amy Beck, the marketing and communications manager for the museum.

The quilts are on display now through August 29.

The Pacific Quilt is also on display through August 29, which has different shades of blue meant to represent the different topography of the Pacific Ocean.