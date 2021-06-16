Police: Train derails in Merrill, asks public to avoid area

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) —A train has derailed near the Center Ave viaduct in Merrill.

According to a post from the Merrill Police Department, the scene continues to be active and are asking that onlookers avoid the area in vehicles and on foot.

According to the News 9 reporter on scene, at least three cars have derailed.

Police say that traffic controls are in place, but the News 9 reporter on scene says all roads and the river walk are open. Access to the Agra Pavilion parking lot is not available at this time.

Police say recovery and repair crews will be on scene throughout the day.