Nice today, storms tomorrow

One more sunny and comfortable Summer day before a chance of rain. After a few days in a row with sunny weather, we are due for wet weather. It would be good timing for the gardeners and farmers since another chance of rain might not develop until late in the weekend.

Today: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 80 Wind: SW around 5

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy

Low: 59 Wind: South around 5

Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit more humid with a couple periods of showers and thunderstorms likely.

High: 84 Wind: SW 10-18

Enjoy the beautiful weather once again for today. We will experience light winds, low humidity, blue skies, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Conditions will be quiet for tonight, then a cold front moving in from the west will bring more clouds for tomorrow, a little higher humidity, and a chance of thunderstorms. There could be a round of showers and storms in the morning and another round in the afternoon. The highest chance of strong storms with high wind and hail will be in far southern parts of the area. Most locations will not have too high of a threat of severe weather tomorrow. High temps will reach the low to mid 80s.

After the cold front moves through it will be comfortable and dry again for a couple of days. Highs on Friday will be around 80. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s.

On Sunday a low pressure system and cold front will drift in from the west and bring back more clouds as well as a 50% chance of rain. Temps will be mild with the mercury reaching the 75 to 80 degree range. After the front moves through, it will feel a little chilly early next week with high temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Pollen Count Yesterday June 15th, Grass Pollen 10 (moderate)

Have an fine Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-June-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Daytime thunderstorms produced severe weather from northern Florida to the Middle Atlantic Coast. The thunderstorms spawned eight tornadoes, and there were 138 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Thunderstorm winds gusting to 87 mph caused twenty million dollars damage at Columbia SC. Strong thunderstorm winds killed one person at McLeansville NC. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)