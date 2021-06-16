More than $75,000 raised in 5k for GiGi’s Playhouse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials with GiGi's Playhouse Wausau say, their inaugural 5k marathon exceeded all expectations.

As they raised over $75,000.

Gigi's playhouse is an organization that strives to help individuals with Down syndrome become their very best.

Organizers say, the event on June 5th had an original goal of $30,000.

But they blew that goal out of the water.

The money will allow GiGi's to add a one-on-one literacy program.

"That supports communication for our participants and them being able to express their needs, their wants, their desires, what we're doing right now. It's communicating and that one on one literacy is so important for the people that utilize the playhouse," said Erica Erdman, Wausau Founder, GiGi's Playhouse Wausau.

Erdman says, while the funding helps, GiGi's playhouse is always looking for volunteers .