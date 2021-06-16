Mistrial declared in case of University of Tennessee prof

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former University of Tennessee researcher charged with hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from the federal government. WBIR-TV reports U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan’s ruling in Knoxville came after jurors notified the judge they were at an impasse. It was not immediately clear whether the government would try to prosecute Anming Hu again. A defense motion to throw the case out is pending before Varlan. Hu was charged in February 2020 with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements.