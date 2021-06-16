Malaysian king says Parliament must resume despite emergency

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king says Parliament, which has been suspended under a coronavirus emergency since January, must resume as soon as possible. His call contrasts with comments by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin that Parliament can only reopen if new coronavirus infections fall below 2,000 a day and 40% of the population is fully vaccinated. He predicted that could be in September or October. But King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Wednesday he believes Parliament “needs to resume as soon as possible” after consulting various parties. Critics say the emergency is a political ruse to help the embattled prime minister stay in power amid challenges to his leadership.