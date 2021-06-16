Lawyer: US drops lawsuit, grand jury probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department has abandoned its lawsuit against John Bolton, who was former President Donald Trump’s onetime security adviser, over his book that officials argued disclosed classified information. That’s according to court documents and Bolton’s representatives. And Bolton’s team says prosecutors have dropped a grand jury investigation over the book’s publication. Bolton’s team calls it a “complete vindication” for Bolton. The Trump administration sued last year to block the release of the book, “The Room Where It Happened,” and to recover copies of the book that had already been distributed. Bolton’s lawyers say Bolton moved forward with the book after being assured by White House officials that the manuscript didn’t contain classified information.