GARDEN GOODIES: Tundraberry pie

For this week's Garden Goodies segment, Justin Loew tried out a new recipe that he has never made before! He made tundraberry pie!

Tundraberry bushes typically grow from 3 – 8 feet tall, with oblong berries ½ – 1 inch or more in length, depending on the variety.

A member of the honeysuckle family, the tundraberry shrub grows across the world in the northern hemisphere, although they originated in Russia. They are known aszhimholost in Russia, haskap in Japan, and honeyberryin the USA. In Justin's opinion, "honeyberry" is not a good name for the tundraberry shrub. The berries taste nothing like honey.

The taste of tundraberries is hard to describe, so it may be best to just say it's a cousin of blueberries. It reminds some people of blackberry, cherry and even grape or kiwi.

With a very thin skin, these healthy berries can be eaten fresh off the bush or used fresh or frozen as an alternative to blueberries in your recipe.

The one thing to keep in mind is that they are more sour and tart than most berries, so you can kind-of treat them like rhubarb or cranberries. You might need to add a little extra sugar - or just enjoy more tartness in your dish.

They are easy to grow as in most areas in full sun or some shade and do not require a special soil acidity like blueberries. Justin fertilizes the tundraberries in the fall and mulches around the base of the berries with fall leaves.

Tundraberry Pie Recipe

This is an experimental recipe, so might need some adjustment.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

4 to 6 cups of tundraberries (or, prior to mixing/coating the berries, just fill your pie crust with berries to determine the amount you need).

1/4 cup cornstarch (as a thickener)

1/2 cup sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Toss/mix the berries in a bowl with the cornstarch and sugar. Fill your pie crust with berry filling (could be a crust from scratch or premade frozen crust from the store). Baste the top crust with an egg yolk or coconut oil and sprinkle on cinnamon and brown sugar. Bake for about 40 minutes or until the top crust is golden brown. Allow to cool before serving in order for the filling to thicken.

After seeing the results of the new pie recipe on the morning show today, Justin would recommend additional sugar, perhaps 2/3 of a cup instead of a half cup. Also, the pie was quite runny. You might want to try adding more corn starch or use a healthy portion of flour. Fruit pectin might also be something worth trying to make the pie less runny.